POPULAR food & beverage firm, Chi Limited, notable oil and gas sector players, Terra Energy Services Limited, Thekan Services and Zigma Limited along with 11 other corporate ventures have joined the ranks of winners of the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence on stable of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA).

These 2021 winners of the prestigious excellence awards emerged from the public nominations of deserving brands for the various categories of the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence as earlier advertised.

The latest winning brands also include home grown aviation giant Air Peace Limited, Belema Oil Producing Company, Chicason Group, Eroton Exploration and Production Company, Petrocam Trading Limited and Mixta Group.

The honours list also include Mabon Limited, Chain Capital Incorporated, Azikel Group and Energy Quest Oil Field Services.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian National Legacy Awards, Amb Ovie Odubu, explained that winners from among the numerous nominees were carefully selected through series of organisational evaluation and review of their CSR. Recipient companies represent the will of the Nigerian People, and they truly deserve their respective awards.

“The selection criteria that produced the eventual recipients were based on CSR, proven excellence in field of operation, staff and customer relations, organisational excellence, technological innovation and public perception.”

He further noted that, “For years, the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence one of the awards focus on the platform Nigerian National Legacy Awards has recognised innovation and excellence amongst at the echelons of the nation’s industrial sector and continues today to be the most recognised emblem of excellence awards in the country.

“The awards have evolved to acknowledge major trends, achievements and technologies, with categories that are revised every year to ensure their ongoing relevance to the rapidly evolving Industrial nature of Nigeria.”