Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is desperate to bolster his attacking options ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign and Haaland is his number one target.

The Norway international, who netted a staggering 41 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last term, is one of the very best young prospects on the planet and has no shortage of admirers across Europe, including in England and in Spain.

According to the Mirror of London, director Marina Granovskaia and boss Tuchel are lining up a ‘monster bid’ to lure Haaland to Stamford Bridge that includes striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order in west London following Tuchel’s arrival in January and is unlikely to figure within the German’s plans in the forthcoming campaign.

But whilst Chelsea are prepared to offer Dortmund cash, plus Abraham, Dortmund are not keen on the idea. Chelsea value Abraham at around £50million, but the German outfit do not believe that is a realistic valuation for a player that has barely played this calendar year.

The German said: “Tammy had a bit of a rough time. He started twice or three times and was twice substituted for tactical reasons at half-time.

“So circumstances are not easy but it’s on Tammy to do everything possible to let him out. We have a full squad now. We have 22 players on the training pitch and it’s very, very hard to select the 18 players for Premier League matches.”

Vanguard News Nigeria