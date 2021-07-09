…..cautions against attacks on Governor Ortom

…..says presidency has raised horse-whip against innocent Nigerians instead of killer herdsmen

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue tribal leaders have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to channel the time, energy and emotions being dissipated on providing cattle routes, grazing reserves and Ruga for herdsmen into addressing the worsening insecurity in the country.

The leaders who said if that were done, Nigeria under him would have been on the pedestal of sustainable development however regretted that the President had demonstrated bias in the handling of sensitive issues bordering on national cohesion.

Addressing newsmen Friday in Makurdi, the leaders of Ochetoha K’Idoma, OKI and Omi Ny’Igede, ONI, through their Chairman and President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh expressed concern that the administration had dedicated energy to attack and castigate those who express concern and disappointment in the way the country is being run.

The leaders alleged that in doing that, the government had gone further to sponsor campaigns of hatred and vilification against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for daring to speak out against acts of oppression and inequity being perpetrated by the government.

“In fact, no day passes without one press statement or another targeted at tarnishing the image of the Governor and his office. Those tasked with the responsibility of vilifying and disparaging the Governor have stopped at nothing in their unholy mission to put his name in disrepute.

“We as leaders want to make it abundantly clear to those casting aspersions on our Governor that they are up against the entire people of Benue State. Any attack on Governor Ortom is an attack on all of us and we will not fold our arms to watch anyone unbraid our Governor in the manner that such groups are doing.

“Let it be on record that Governor Samuel Ortom has the mandate of Benue people to speak on our collective behalf. He does not speak for himself. We popularly elected him on two occasions, 2015 and 2019 to be our Governor and he has discharged the responsibility efficiently.

“We the people of Benue State are satisfied with the performance of the Governor this is why stakeholders in the state have on different occasions passed a vote of confidence on him. We don’t need anyone living in Abuja to school us on the Governor’s performance.”

While advising Benue sons who are collaborating with ‘enemies of the state’ to desist, the leaders said “they have introduced a false line of narrative that the Governor hates President Buhari and sees nothing good in the President. For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Ortom does not hate Mr President.

“The Governor is a man who stands for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. He is quick to commend the President whenever he does the right thing but owes no one apology when he constructively criticizes the Presidency and some persons find his statements unpalatable.

“We advise the Presidency to learn to accommodate alternative views from citizens. No government has a monopoly on ideas. The Buhari Presidency has so far demonstrated bias in its handling of very sensitive issues bordering on national cohesion and his administration appears unperturbed about the increasing tempo of agitations for the breakup of the country.

“We expect the Federal Government to be concerned and worried over the millions of Nigerians who are displaced by killer herdsmen and are now living in makeshift camps.

“Shouldn’t the Federal Government be concerned about ending the spate of killings across the country? Why have security agencies not been directed to arrest even one leader of Miyetti Allah groups who have on several occasions claimed responsibility for the attacks and killings?

“Instead of embracing ranching which is the global best practice of animal husbandry, the Buhari Presidency is busy trying to establish grazing reserves and cattle routes across the country in this century when nations of the world have long abandoned open grazing.

“It is disheartening that the Presidency has raised a horse-whip on harmless citizens who express their disappointment in the way the country is being run instead of raising the same whip against killer Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists.

“Men of courage like Governor Ortom who have chosen to serve as the conscience of the nation deserve to be commended rather than condemned.”

Vanguard News Nigeria