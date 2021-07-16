The United States is home to an estimated 40,000 accounting firms, staffed by certified public accountants (CPAs). Despite yearly recruitments in the thousands, ancient practices continue to dominate the profession. Tyler McBroom is determined to put a stop to this.

A veritable forward-thinking accounting professional, Tyler McBroom is best known for promoting the advantages of virtual chief financial officer (CFO) coaching. His best-selling book, Cashflow and Grow, is dedicated to the subject and discusses the habits and routines that a virtual CFO provides to aid clients. “The CFO work is what we see as the future of the profession,” he shares. Having an efficient and readily available expert resource supporting companies and firms have been proven to generate profit and hidden cash in many clients’ businesses.

Tyler McBroom first became exposed to accounting firms at only three months old. At the time, his father, Byron, launched his CPA firm. He initially had no plans to join his old man in the family businesses, and he pursued a degree in creative writing. McBroom eventually decided he had to drop the pen for a steady income. In 2016, he became a partner and helped the company flourish alongside the four who then made up the team, including his father.

“When I became a partner in August 2016, we were doing right around $700,000 per year in annual revenue,” he shared. “Less than five years later, as of March 2021, we have grown to a team of 42 across three offices and will hit $5 million in annual revenue this year.” Measured Results’ accelerating upward trend is primarily owed to its enterprising initiatives, services, and specialization in elevating small businesses. The company offers tax return annual filings, tax planning, monthly bookkeeping, payroll services, and in-demand virtual CFO coaching. In the latter, the focus is shifted to finding more cash from the client’s existing company, and Tyler McBroom is known as one of the best in doing so. His progressive and well-rounded perception has seamlessly supported clients in achieving their goals, raking in praise and rewards for Measured Results.

Seeing the unexplored potential within the virtual CFO coaching business and how it could effectively shape the landscape of accounting, McBroom dug up his pen and mapped out the future of the profession on his bestseller, Cashflow and Grow. A quote from leading entrepreneur Tony Robbins accompanied the book in publication: “Tyler McBroom is a true financial leader, and one of the best virtual CFO coaches that I know.”

Released only in February 2021, Cashflow and Grow is the number one Amazon best seller in four different categories and is in the Top 500 in the Kindle store. In his debut work, Tyler McBroom applies his professional expertise and hard-earned creative writing degree. His insightful discussion on the benefits and efficiency introduced through hiring a virtual CFO for business or welcoming coaching on the matter within accounting firms nationwide paints an exciting future for the profession.

Tyler McBroom is looking forward to releasing one or two more related educational pieces following mounting success from his first work. In half a decade, the virtual CFO coach and expert will be releasing books to revolutionize the industry. As he explains, he is determined to “create an educational platform that will help transform the way business owners approach the financial side of their business so that we can improve the tragic statistic that half of all small businesses fail within the first five years of opening.”