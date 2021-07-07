

By Juliet Umeh

Online marketplace, Jiji, has reached an agreement to merge operations with tech-enabled automotive trading platform, Cars45 to revolutionise buying and selling of cars in Africa.

Under this agreement, the two platforms will merge their operations in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya to create Africa’s number one automotive marketplace for end-users. Jiji also has presence in Ugandan and Tanzanian markets.

According to the CEO of Cars45, Mr. Soumobroto Ganguly, joining the Jiji family will allow users benefit from Jiji’s market-leading products in online classifieds because Cars45 brings a unique online-to-offline, O2O car buying and selling service, where cars can safely be sold instantly to dealers or from a consumer marketplace to other consumers.

He said: “We are proud to have built a trusted buying and selling experience in autos. It makes sense to combine online and offline expertise. Merging with Jiji is aimed at creating a new kind of automotive retail experience for users in Africa.

“We are confident of jointly building an African Champion in the O2O automotive Sector. Together we look forward to making transactions transparent and convenient for our customers, dealers and franchisees across all our current and future markets.

Also, investor relations manager, Jiji, Maxim Makarchuk, said the goal of the merger is to bring value to the end-users and create a one-stop solution for buying cars in the most convenient way for customers.

He added: “Our strategy implies moving further into transactional marketplace models and Cars45 merger is an important step in its realisation. We are a customer-first company, and we are positive that customers will enjoy an even wider array of options with this relationship.”

Director, Africa Jiji, Yuliy Shenfeld noted that the collaboration will bring additional value to the consumers.