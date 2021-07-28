By Ike Uchechukwu

The Minister for Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that the President Buhari administration will not pay compensation for shrines erected along the Calabar -Itu Road.

The Minister made this known at Ikom while inspecting some projects being executed by the federal government in Cross River State.

The Minister maintained that investment is a trade off and communities that want investments should cooperate with the federal government as only reasonable compensations will be paid.

His words: “The president has said investments is a trade off and those who want infrastructure must be ready to offer some land.

“We are not taking your land away, we just want a right of way to pass, so we want to plead with the communities to slow us pass.

“We will pay reasonable compensations for crops but certainly not shrines that you build on the side of the road to claim money.

“The president has said no, that is not our responsibility, so we expect to see more cooperation to ensure the completion of this road”, he said.

The Works minister who inspected Mfum Border Bridge as well as the Ikom Bridge said President Buhari is providing infrastructure which is consistent with the economic recovery plan.

He said the Mfum Border Bridge will expand trade between Nigeria and Cameroon while the Ikom Bridge will boost trade between the North and south.

The Minister commended the Federal Controller of Works, Cross River State, Engr Bassey Nsentip for his effective supervision of Projects across the State.

Also speaking, Engr. Adeoye Emmanuel, the Director Highway Bridge and Design Federal Ministry of Works and Housing said the projects are over 80% completed.

On his part, Engr. Nsentip Bassey, the federal controller of works in the state said other federal projects are ongoing in the state.

He disclosed that the phase one of the Calabar-Oban road which is about 60km has already been awarded and construction work has begun.

In this same vein ,president Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Cross River State to perform the inauguration of a two-lane bridge at the Mfum/ Ekok border between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, made this known when he inspected the bridge and the approach road in Etung Local Government.

He expressed delight and hailed the project, which was implemented by the Road Sector Development Team (RSDT) at a construction cost put at $38,836,552.3, paid for by Nigeria and Cameroon.

Fashola said the project would facilitate the influx of investments to Nigeria and strengthen the relationship bond between Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said Nigeria is a signatory to African Continental Free Trade and the bridge, which is a strategic infrastructure, is built in conformity to international standard because it cuts across two countries.

Records show that the construction of the bridge, which was handled by CGCOC Group, began on April 26, 2017 and was completed on March 31, 2021.