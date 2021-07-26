Buhari signs N983bn 2021 supplementary appropriation bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N982,729,695,343 into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

El-Yakub said the Act will be largely focused on funding security and health concerns.

It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had about a month ago approved a draft supplementary budget of N895,842,462,917 for the 2021 fiscal year.

The supplementary budget is mainly for the procurement of equipment for the military and medical infrastructure as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed had last month said the budget contained an aggregate sum of N770.60 billion to further enhance the capacity of the defense and the security agencies to address current and emerging security challenges in our country.

She had further said that a total of N83.56 billion expenditure was set aside in the budget for the COVID-19 vaccine programme, covering 30 million vaccines from Johnson and Johnson and the logistics costs related to the deployment of the vaccines.

The budget also has a N40 billion provision to take care of the needs for allowances to the health, education sectors, and other wage-related issues.

Ahmed had added that the supplementary also had N1.69 billion for the Nigeria Comprehensive AIDS Programme.

