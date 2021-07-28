Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has promised 50 percent increase of budgetary allocation for the education sector in the next two years.

This was contained in a document titled, Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit, signed as a form of commitment at the on-going Summit in London, United Kingdom.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, explained that the new agreement will see Nigeria steadily increasing investment up to 100 percent by 2025.

Adesina said President Buhari declared that the new agreement was aimed at improving learning outcomes through strengthened educational institutions, encouraging better teaching capacity, among other means

The statement quoted the President as saying, ​“I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya to affirm our commitment to improve learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers and mobilizing additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.

“Let us therefore raise our hands in solidarity to build a more secure and prosperous future for our children”, President Buhari disclosed.

President Buhari is attending the ongoing Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in London, the United Kingdom.

The Summit, which is being co-hosted by the Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta seeks to give opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.