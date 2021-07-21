Buhari presidency, UNICEF to launch special expanded education, training scheme for 2m Nigerians

Pilot in Lagos, Kano, & 10 other states across 6 geopolitical zones

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

In another collaboration between the Buhari administration and the United Nations, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will on Monday headline the introduction of an intervention effort by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to urgently support expanded education, training and employment opportunities for young people, aged 10 – 24, on an unprecedented scale.

Named Generation Unlimited, (GenU) it is a global multi-sector partnership that was initially launched in September 2018, in collaboration with over 200 partners and has reached to date, more than 100 million young people globally through innovations and programmes in more than 40 countries across six continents.

The introduction of GenU Nigeria is a national event, drawing participants like Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki Edo State Governor as well as Mr Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator.

GenU Nigeria has a wide range of Development Partners including the African Development Bank, GIZ, ILO, UNDP, USAID and Private Sector Organizations including Airtel, Jobberman, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Microsoft, University of Cambridge, Boston Consulting Group and UBA Foundation.

In Nigeria the target is to reach 2 million young people aged 10-24years by 2023 and 20 million by 2030 with education, skills training, employment, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

GenU Nigeria will be implemented in 12 states distributed across the 6 geo-political zones in the country.

IN the Northwest, Kano State and Kaduna State; South West, Lagos State and Ogun State; North East, Borno State and Bauchi State; South East, Ebonyi State and Enugu State; North Central, Niger State and Benue State; South South, Rivers State and Cross Rivers.

Gen U Nigeria’s pilot implementation will be in Lagos and Kano States and will be directly implemented at the State government levels, through the Governor’s offices in the States.

Other African countries currently participating in the GenU partnership include Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Niger Republic.

