President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex, who died in Abuja on Sunday. He was aged 64.

Barntex was Gov Nasiru el-Rufai’s deputy in his first tenure which spanned from 2015 and 2019.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, described the deceased as a “true gentleman and consummate professional”.

According to him, Barntex will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The president also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government and represented Kaura in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress.

The president extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from the responsible stewardship the deceased offered as a public servant and political office holder.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort those mourning the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barntex was the pioneer Chairman of the APC in the north-western state. (NAN)