Muhammadu Buhari

Progressive Councillors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, has recognized President Muhammadu Buhari as the “most friendly grassroots president Nigeria has ever had’’.

The National Chairman of PCF, Hon. Sunday Acho, stated this on Thursday when the forum’s leadership visited the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, at the State House, Abuja.

Acho listed the president’s many interventions in ensuring a better life for Nigerians, which include persistence in ensuring the autonomy for local government councils.

According to him, the determination with which the president pursued the actualisation of local government autonomy demonstrates his dedication to the tenets of democracy and development at the grassroots.

He noted that as lawmakers, who were closest to the people, the councillors knew that the autonomy of local government councils would breathe confidence into the federal structure, strengthen democracy by encouraging participation and bring governance to those most affected by policies.

The PCF Chairman said Buhari’s intervention through bailouts to states, directed at ordinary workers who had not been paid; approval of refunds to state governments and social security for the underprivileged and victims of misfortunes clearly revealed his passion for the people.

Responding, Adesina said it was most thoughtful of the association to review the interventions of the administration, particularly in reaching the grassroots and giving the president an award for stewardship.

“We only got a letter from you, and now you are here. Please give our appreciation to all members of the association,’’ the spokesman said.

Adesina assured PCF members of Buhari’s willingness to partner with citizens and associations in building the economy, with focus on the grassroots.

(NAN)

