By Tordue Salem

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a Bill into law, to establish an Orthopedic Hospital in Jos Plateau State.

The piece of legislation entitled: “ORTHOPEDIC HOSPITALS MANAGEMENT BOARD (AMENDMENT) ACT, 2021”, is sponsored by Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase.

A copy of the Act, “amends the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap. O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital Jos, Plateau State under the control of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board and affiliated to the Jos University Teaching Hospital to provide specialised orthopaedic treatment and medical services”.

The” Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap, O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 in this Act referred to as “the Principal Act” is amended as set out in this Act.

“The Second Schedule to the Principal Act is amended by inserting after paragraph 3 a new paragraph 4 –

“4. The Orthopedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau”.

Amendment

“The Third Schedule to the Principal Act is amended by inserting after paragraph 3 a new paragraph 4”.

The legislative instrument was signed into law on Thursday, July 15, 2021, by the President.

