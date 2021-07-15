…Security Operatives must fish out killers — Ondo NUJ

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo State Council has described the killing of a Journalist by armed robbers as callous and wicked.

A statement by the leadership of the union signed by the state chairman, Adetona Aderoboye and Secretary, Leke Adegbite said security operatives should bring his killers to book.

The statement reads “The leadership and Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council received today’s gruesome killing of one of our colleagues, Olubunmi Afuye in a bank robbery with grief and disbelief.

“His untimely killing by dare devil armed robbers at Ilaramokin is highest level of callousness, wickedness and unforgivable act of cutting short life of one of our Brightest, Cerebral and Versatile colleagues.

“It is indeed a case of ‘Sunset at Noon’ in Ondo State journalism fraternity.

“We will surely miss Bunmi’s huge contributions to Ondo NUJ and unionism in the state as he anchored last December’s NUJ Press Week and this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations free of charge while many of our members had benefitted from his media expertise.

“We register our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, family, Media Professionals (especially those at ORANGE FM/OSRC), Friends as well as Elizade University, Ilaramokin where Bunmi was recently appointed as the Public Relations Officer, over this irreparable loss.

“We equally condole families and colleagues of the policeman and Motorcyclist killed in the bank robbery.

The union said “While declaring Seven Days of Mourning in honour of our slain member popularly known as “BUMBAM”, Ondo NUJ demands that security operatives should do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice within shortest time.