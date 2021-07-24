By Nwafor Sunday

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has sued the Federal government over alleged house invasion.

Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of the State Services, DSS, over alleged incitement.

Days after the declaration, DSS invaded his home in Ibadan, allegedly arrested 12 persons and killed two.

However, running for his dear life, Igboho was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation in Benin Republic on his way to Germany.

Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Igboho’s counsel had alleged that his client was facing inhuman treatment, as his legs and hands are allegedly tied like an animal in police custody.

The event took another dimension on Saturday, as Igboho through his lawyer Yomi Alliyu, sued FG over house invasion.

In the application obtained by TheCable, Yomi Alliyu averred: “The invasion and malicious damage of the applicant’s residence and properties therein at about 1am to 3am by the 2nd and 3rd respondents is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to his privacy and that of his home as guaranteed and protected by sections 37, 43 and 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, LFN, 2010.

“That the respondents resolute in preventing the applicant from propagating his belief in association with other like minds in creating a Yoruba Nation and/or Oduduwa Republic for his indigenous Yoruba people and hunting him with gun, with a view to arresting him dead or alive when he has not called for war in achieving same is against his fundamental rights to freedom of thought since campaign for self-determination is recognised by Nigerian law and international treaties of organisations to which Nigeria belongs.

“An order of this honourable court awarding the sum of N5 billion being exemplary and/or aggravated damages for breaching the applicant’s fundamental rights in the course of illegal and/or malicious invasion of his residence.”

