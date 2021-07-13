As Buhari Holds Dinner with Senators today

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking the consideration and subsequent approval of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the letter from President Tuesday during plenary.

The Senate has however set down the rules to enable the President of the Senate to refer the communication to the appropriate committee.

Thereafter, Lkawan referred the communication to the Joint Committees on Finance, National Planning, Banking, Insurance, and other Financial institutions; Petroleum on Downstream, Upstream, Gas Resources and Foreign and local Debts.

Accordingly, the President the Senate of the Senate then asked the Committee to work on today, tomorrow and to be considered and passed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has requested to host the Senators too. Dinner this night at 8 pm.

The President of the Senate asked the Senators to gather in front of the Senate wing at 7 pm to leave at 7.3pm.

He thereafter asked the leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North to arrange for the vehicles.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday last week approved the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, projecting revenue generation of N6.54 trillion and N2.62 trillion to accrue to the Federation Account and VAT, respectively.

The council also authorised the funding of a N5.26 trillion budget deficit through borrowings.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, had said that said she presented a memo on behalf of the ministry to FEC with a 2022 projected revenue of N6.54 trillion and N2.62 trillion to accrue to the Federation Account and VAT, respectively.

The Minister who noted that this revenue is projected to increase in 2023 to 9.15 trillion, explained that the MTF FSP describes the Federal Government’s socio-economic and developmental objectives and priorities for the reporting period of 2022 to 2024 as well as the fiscal strategies to be put in place, and policies to achieve in the priorities.

The minister further explained that the report to the council highlighted the key drivers of the government’s revenue and the spending plans.

“The goal for us is to improve the nation’s macroeconomic situation or reposition the economy on the path of inclusive diversified as well as sustainable. The MTF FSP consists of medium-term macroeconomic projections, fiscal targets, and estimates of revenue and expenditure including the government’s financial obligations. We have also presented to the federal government the projected revenues for 2022 to 2024. Specifically for 2022.

“The revenue that we expect is 6.54 trillion and 2.62 trillion to accrue to the Federation account on VAT respectively. And then there will be a net oil and gas revenue available for the Federation account FAAC for distribution will be 6.15 1 trillion in 2022.

“This revenue is projected to increase in 2023 to 9.15 trillion. The total expenditure that we are expecting we have projected and approved by Council is an aggregate expenditure of 13.98 trillion Naira. This includes 1.1 trillion Naira of government-owned enterprises expenditure as well as grants and donor funds donor-funded projects in the sum of 62.24 billion.

“This means that this budget is just 3% higher than the 2021 budget in terms of the size of expenditure. We also reported to the council the budget deficit and the financing items for the expenditure. The budget deficit that is projected for 2022 is 5.62 trillion, up from 5.60 trillion in 2021. This amount represents 3.05% of the estimated GDP, which is slightly above the 3% threshold that is specified in the fiscal responsibility, Act.”

