Lauretta Onochie

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Tuesday bowed to pressure from Civil Society Organisations, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other Nigerians and refused to confirm the Special Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie from Delta as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The refusal was based on Federal Character Principle and to adhere strictly to the Act, just as the Senate said that she is from Delta and the state has May Agbamuche who is the Chairman, Legal Services, INEC.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to the consideration of the Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Details later…