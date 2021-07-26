The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July, 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

In a statement by the Communications Manager for Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, Maxwell Adeleye said: “They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause breach of Public Peace.”

Adeleye said: “However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Sachet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the Protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor, DPP, for further advise.”

