By Victor Ahiuma-Young

National Industrial Court, NIC, sitting in Abuja has restrained Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State from setting up a judicial commission of inquiry over the recent workers’ strike in the state led by Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The Abuja Division of NIC gave the restraining order on Friday.

The court ordered, among others, that Governor el-Rufai and Kaduna State Government should stop action on the planned judicial commission of inquiry and other related matters, pending the determination of the case in September.

Meanwhile, you can read the stories on the clashes between el-Rufai’s Kaduna State government and NLC, led by Ayuba Wabba HERE, HERE and HERE.

Details later.

Vanguard News Nigeria