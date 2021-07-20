By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have started pouring in, hours after the arrest of a Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho.

Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who is the counsel to Sunday Igboho, Tuesday averred that his client was arrested along with his wife in Benin Republic by the International Criminal Police Organisation.

In his statement, Alliyu called on the government of Germany and Benin Republic to prevent the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.

His words: “I call upon you to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged”.

Reports had it that Sunday Igboho and his wife were in Benin Republic preparing to travel to Germany when they were caught.

However, a renowned Historian and Leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of Sunday Igboho in adding that he, alongside other Yoruba patriots are currently working to provide assistance for him to prevent his extradition into Nigeria,

He said: “Benin Republic is a land that respects the rules of law.”

Akintoye, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, called on all Yoruba people within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to ensure that their ancestral land is not defeated by invaders.

The statement reads: “I received last night the troubling information that Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho had been arrested at the Cotonou Airport.

“I and other Yoruba Patriots who are immediately available are now working to provide the assistance necessary to ensure that nobody will be able to do to him anything unlawful or primitive and to prevent him from being extradited into Nigeria which is strongly possible.

“Fortunately, Benin Republic is reliably a land of law where the authorities responsibly obey the law. We have secured the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer whom we can confidently rely on….”

Vanguard News Nigeria