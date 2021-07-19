A Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, Monday, granted bail to the 49 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested in the state.

Disclosing this the Communications Manager of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement opined that the agitators are to provide N300, 000 with two sureties each.

Bellow are their names:

“Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.”

