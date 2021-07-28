El-Zakzaky, Kaduna, court

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has been freed by a Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday. El-Zakzaky and his wife were freed  of all charges levelled against them.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were charged before the court of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace  by the Kaduna state government.

READ ALSO: Courts fixes July 28 for ruling in El-Zakzaky’s no-case-submission

Justice Gideon Kurada in his  ruling that lasted for over 8 hours, upheld the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky and his wife.

Details later:

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.