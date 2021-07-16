…Part of this amount already in state govt account – Gov Masari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N6. 25 billion for the establishment of ranching in Katsina state.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said on Thursday that the approval will lead the way in setting up ranches in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme, which was completed after 29 years of commencement in 1992, the Governor appreciated President Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

He said, “Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction.”

Governor Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused in meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The Governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.

Vanguard News Nigeria