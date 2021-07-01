Igboho, wife, children not among casualties

Barely 72 hours to the proposed Yoruba Nation Rally, Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan residence was invaded by gunmen with many feared dead.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the house early hours of Thursday in convoy of about 15 vans in camouflaged colours.

They engaged in heavy gun battle with some of Sunday Igboho’s boys leaving unspecified numbers dead.

Report also has it that some of the gunmen suffered casualties, but as at press time, the bodies of the victims were reportedly taken away by the gunmen.

Eyewitness also confirmed that Sunday Igboho, his wife and children were not in the building at the time of the attack.