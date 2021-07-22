By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Criminals terrorising the Northeast and other troubled spots in the country are expected to have a hard time operating and perpetrating their vices as the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has arrived in Kano, on Thursday 22 July 2021 at about 12.34 pm.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information confirmed the arrival of the fighter aircraft in a statement.

Also read: COVID-19: IMF approves funding reforms for low-income countries

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Hon. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao”, he said.

Details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria