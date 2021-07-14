(BREAKING) Alleged genocide, crimes against humanity: Akintoye, Igboho, 49 Yoruba groups' drag Buhari, Malami, others before ICC

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye: Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also called Sunday Igboho and other 49 Yoruba self-determination groups, on Wednesday, dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN; former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu before the International Criminal Court, ICC, over alleged genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba People of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara States respectively.

The ICC, however, acknowledged receipt of the 27-page petition filed by several leaders of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups and submitted at the ICC on their behalf by their lawyer, Aderemilekun Omojola.

In a statement by the Communications Manager to Akintoye, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, others, who signed the petition with Akintoye and Ighoho, are Chief Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, Kwara State, Shielk Raheem Aduranigba: leader of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, Chief Simisade Kuku; leader of Yoruba Strategy Alliance, Babatunde Omololu; General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. George Akinola, and 44 others.

In a letter to the petitioners’ lawyer, the ICC’s Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor, Mr. Mark P. Dilon, wrote that “as soon as a decision is reached to formally commence investigation into this petition, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you, with reasons for this decision.”

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office. We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,” Dilon added.

The 27-page petition accused Buhari, Malami, Buratai, and others of Genocide offenses such as killing members of the petitioners’ group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part.

They were also accused of Crimes against Humanity, such as Murder, Deportation or forcible transfer of population, Torture, Rape, Sexual Slavery and other forms of Sexual Violence of comparable gravity.

