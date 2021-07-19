By Haruna Aliyu



The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Monday denied reports making the rounds that the former President Goodluck Jonathan and himself will contest the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.



His media aid Dr Bashir Gwandu described the rumour as pigment of some person’s imagination who are bent on distracting the minister from his official duties.



Gwandu added that, the AGF never discussed such with anybody and has not shown interest in any political post. He said that Malami is so occupied with his ministerial duties of serving his country the best way he could, ” 2023 is still very far to even talk about it, the attorney has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody he advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere, what the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver much needed services to the country and that has been doing and will continue.



He explained that, people should not force words into the mouth of the AGF and to henceforth stop peddling such unfounded rumours that has no basis whatsoever, he warned detractors of the minister to stay off Gwandu added.