The Nigerian Army said, Wednesday, its troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Tuesday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

While noting that “Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals”, Nwachukwu said, “We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”

