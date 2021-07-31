.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Hawul at the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Ayuba Wakawa has expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of people, especially supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Hawul Local Government Area to elect their leaders at the ward level.

He said the exercise which went on peacefully through consensus demonstrated the unity that exists amongst leaders and party faithful across the 12 wards in the council.

Recalled that, a few days ago, the party had critical stakeholders meeting in Maiduguri ahead of the congress, where members unanimously resolved and adopted consensus in the selection of party executives from ward to state level.

While addressing elected leaders from the various wards in Azare, the Council Headquarters on Saturday, Wakawa congratulated the newly elected executives and expressed confidence that APC is a great party to reckon with, noting that the conduct of party members and leaders in Hawul during ward congresses indicated the resolve of party members ensure sustainable dividends of democracy.

The Lawmaker reiterated that the consensus method remains the best option and would further unite and make the party strong not only in Hawul but the state at large.

He enjoined the executives to continue to give their unflinching support to Governor Babagana Zulum led- administration, and other party leaders who are poised to provide meaningful developments, especially in the area of health care delivery, qualitative education, agricultural transformation and poverty alleviation to all nooks and crannies of the state.

Earlier, the Zonal Chairman Southern Borno senatorial District, Hon Aliyu Yerima and the Executive Chairman of Hawul, Hon Ibrahim Scissors in their separate remarks, informed the gathering that, even though the exercise was conducted through consensus, the party has given a platform to elect capable hands to replace those who died or left the party.

Also contributing, APC Chairman of Hawul, Alhaji Auwal Mamman called on the newly elected ward executives and the people of the council to rally around the APC under the leadership of Governor Zulum, who in just two years in office, has given much more priority by executing people-oriented projects across the Council, especially the construction of new classroom blocks and primary health care centres in Kwajaffa, Marama, Shaffa, Yimirshika, Kinging, Sakwa among other communities too numerous to mention.