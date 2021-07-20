.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Ramat Square Eid ground in Maiduguri was on Tuesday filled to capacity as Muslim Faithful trooped our enmass to make their prayers.

The two Rakaat Prayers was led by Imam Idiani of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Shettima Saleh who prayed Allah to restore peace in the State and Nigeria at large.

He traced the origin of Eid and made emphasis on the importance of sacrificing ram as against every other animal on earth, and urged faithful to emulate Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him), who made sacrifices for peace among brethren.

The Eid prayers were attended by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, former Governor of the state and now a Senator, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Senator Abubakar Kyari, members of House of Representatives from Borno, members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulakarim Lawan, executive council members among other dignitaries.

Addressing stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who accompanied governor Zulum to the Government House after the two Rakaat prayers, Senator Ndume who spoke on behalf of the Governor, solicited support from all and sundry to continue to pray for restoration of peace in the state and the country as a whole.

He also expressed gratitude to security agencies and the people of the state for conducting themselves in an orderly manner which led to the peaceful Eid El -Kabir celebration.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Alhaji Usman Mahdi Baderi has also extended his appreciation to the Almighty Allah (SWA) for sparing lives to witness yet another important occasion of Eid-el- Kabir at the toughest time in the history of Nigeria.

In a press statement issued to Journalists on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Baderi said; “My sincere regards and best wishes to the good people of Borno State in this season.

“Equally, my love and admiration go to the faithful members of our great Party, the PDP including supporters and sympathizers not only the Indigenes of Borno State but all Nigerians across the Country.

“May Allah SWA accept from us all forms of worship and the just concluded animal sacrifice. May we draw lessons from the teachings of our religion of Islam and Christianity that will continue to inspire us at all times and keep us enduring.

“Finally, I urge you to continue to be patient and keep the momentum of endurance, even as we called for collective efforts to end the lingering crisis posed by insurgents.

