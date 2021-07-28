Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Upper Sharia Court, Kofar Kudu, Kano under Ibrahim Sarki Yola has fixed the 18th August 2021 to allow the lawyers representing the Kano state government to present its charges against Shaikh Abduljabbar Kabara before the court.

The government prosecutors headed by Aisha Mahmud have on Wednesday prayed the court to allow their team to present full charges against the accused instead of the First Information Report (FIR) he was earlier arraigned on.

“We have additional statements concerning this case, hence we seek this court to give us additional time to bring them before it.

“We want to present charges before the court because what is now before the court is the FIR. We seek adjournment by the court to prepare the charges to 25th of August, 2021,” she stated.

ALSO READ: Oyo Assembly debunks reports EFCC freezes account

The counsel representing Sheikh Abduljabbar, Barrister Saleh Muhammad Bakaro, lamented that the prosecutors were not prepared for the case even after arraigning the accused for 12 days in the Kano Correctional Centre.

“It is now 12 days since the accused was brought before the court, it is sad that they have not prepared charges against the accused.

“This is evident that they are not prepared for the case especially as the accused is in detention, the court should take note of this” he stated.

Barrister Bakaro told newsmen that Sheikh Abduljabbar was arraigned before the Upper Sharia Court for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad and causing a public disturbance.

However, the lawyer representing the accused prayed the court to choose a better date not exceeding 14 days from the arraignment of the accused as provided by the law to which the judge said it is at his discretion and finally fixed the 18th of August, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria