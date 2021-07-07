Known for providing succour and nurturing dreams to reality, Founder and senior Prophet, Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), Jeremiah Fufeyin yesterday donated about N10 million to aid the charity organisation of Popular Abuja based Prophet, Joshua Iginla.

Owomowomo as he is fondly referred to, believes that people must do their little bit of good wherever they find themselves; as the acts put together could overwhelm the world and make life easy and better for someone out there, noted that the donation was born out of the passion to assuage the plight of Nigerians, especially the masses.

The pacesetter Prophet, insisted that men Of God in Africa, especially Nigeria must show love and set the good pace of love amongst clergymen in the country.

While the World Bank had noted that with economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, the national poverty rate in Nigeria may hit 100.9 million by 2022, this means a lot of Nigerians will suffer unbearable and unnecessary hardship, Fufeyin who is filled with love and compassion for humanity noted that wealthy Nigerians must find a way to limit such socioeconomic projections, in supporting those in need.

Fufeyin in a viral video online noted that the donation to the church would go a long way to assist the charity segment of the ministry.

Fufeyin, who also blessed the ministry of powerful Lagos based Prophet Chris Okafor with 5 million Naira for their ongoing church project had recently offered about N1.5 million to outstanding Corp members who served in his church in Warri earlier this year, also Marlians Television Network made a publication last year where the Billionaire Prophet donated about N800 million to the less privileged in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic,

He insisted that Nigerians have given so much to the church and that it was only fair that wealthy pastors give back in these trying times.

The statement said the Prophet had earlier assisted the Federal Government and members of his church with about N300 million last year, bringing his total donation to N1.2 billion in a few months.

The message is clear, either intentionally or unintentionally, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is setting a new standard of relationship, love and unity amongst Clergymen in the continent and this is something that’s obviously missing for a long time now in the body of Christ, it feels so refreshing seeing men of God supporting each with clean hearts, instead of endless hatred, envy, jealousy amongst Pastors in Africa.



Prophet Jeremiah seems tirelessly focused on changing the negative narrative amongst clergymen in the country.



God Bless Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, God Bless Papa Joshua Iginla, God Bless Doctor Chris Okafor and God Bless You.