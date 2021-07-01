By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has granted farmers in the state a 50 per cent subsidy for the Urea brand of fertiliser to boost food production in the 2021 cropping season.

The government also provided 40 percent subsidy for NPK brand of fertilizer for the farmers.

Governor Ortom who disclosed this Thursday in Makurdi at the 2021 flag off of cropping season, fertiliser sales and distribution to Benue farmers explained that a 50kg bag of Urea which was procured for N12,000 would be sold to farmers at N6,000.

The Governor stated that 50kg bag of NPK which was procured for N9,000 would be sold to farmers at N5,000, representing 40 percent subsidy.

He further explained that government had engaged vendors to supply 141 trucks of fertiliser, an equivalent of 4,230 metric tons of granulated inorganic fertilizer, 5 trucks of granulated organic fertiliser, an equivalent of 150 metric tons for the 2021 cropping season.

The Governor stated that the efforts were deliberate move by his administration to add value to the development of agriculture, pointing out that 50 tractors were procured and distributed to farmers at highly subsidized rate to encourage mechanised farming in the state.

He commended the Federal Government for steps taken to cushion the effects of the 2017 and 2018 flood disaster on Benue farmers by the provision of fertiliser to farmers through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

He directed security agents to arrest and prosecute anyone caught sabotaging efforts of his administration towards ensuring that the fertiliser got to the real farmers.

Earlier, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, commended the Governor for the supply of fertiliser to farmers, saying it would boost agricultural productivity and further portray the state as Food Basket of the Nation.