By Innocent Anaba

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, Friday, said that the national body of the union has not in any way violated any court order in respect of the Benue State Council of the union to warrant a bench warrant issued by a National Industrial Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State against the union and it’s officers.

Isiguzo in a statement, said: “The attention of the National Secretariat of the NUJ, has been drawn to the bench warrant issued against it and its officers.

“We must state with profound respect to the court that the bench warrant came to us as a surprise for the simple reason that we did not breach any Court pronouncement.

“As a law abiding organisation, the NUJ deems it fit and proper to state the facts as they are with its utmost respect for the court and the rule of law.

“It is appropriate to state that the NUJ and its leadership were never served any court process before the conduct of the election in Benue State on July 3, 2021, since the NUJ is not a meddlesome interloper.

“Specifically, the NUJ was served on July 9, 2021, almost one week after the election was conducted and as a responsible union which respects the constitutionality of the Nigerian Courts, it sent a legal representation to the court on the next adjourned date.

“With all our actions and inactions, we are of the opinion that the bench warrant was not proper, unnecessary just as the ruling was a misdirected one.

“Despite our reservations over this ruling, the NUJ will continue to pursue the course of justice with its firm belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“Meanwhile, as a legal entity, we have instructed our counsel, Mamman, Maiyaki & CO to take all legal steps to set aside the bench warrant and to challenge the ruling in the Court of Appeal.

“Additionally, we urge all members of the NUJ to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as they will be informed of all events as they unfold,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria