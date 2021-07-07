Rappers and hip-hop artists of today’s age are flashing huge rocks which are custom made according to their will and outfit. It’s a way of adding bling to their outfits and making a red-carpet appearance with a bang. The competition and the culture of constantly keeping up because a paparazzi is both exhausting and appealing.

The entertainment industry in the U.S has been widely connected with jewellery, including huge neck chains, rings, and luxury watches. It has made the USA a powerhouse that is among the top players of the world with the best jewellery.

This is where Benny Nisanov comes into play. Benny, often known in the industry under his alias Benny Da Jeweler, is known for designing some of the most expensive jewellery pieces in the industry that have had price tags of more than $200k.

His incredible talent got noticed in 2016 when he sold four custom jewellery pieces to Casanova, who was quick to express his admiration towards Benny with the world. Since then, it has been a roller coaster ride for Benny as his business saw a turning point after this incident.

He has been selling to most renowned celebrities, including Lil Tjay, Mary J. Blige, Pop Smoke, Diddy, and French Montana. Now we have to admit the sheer willingness of Benny, as anyone can get the first purchase but to keep them coming for more is what the purpose of talent is. All his customers are among the loyal ones who swear by his pieces.

The jewellery business is a big market and if playing the game right, the jeweller can make a fortune by selling some pieces. Mary J. Blige recently underwent a transaction with Nisanov that accounted for a cumulative price tag of $250k.

Lil Tjay also recently purchased a custom pendant that cost a whopping $100k. Under current progress are four custom pieces for French Montana, who is yet to determine how much his total will come out to. According to Benny, the most expensive piece he’s ever sold was around the ballpark of a quarter of a million dollars.

As for the future plans, Benny plans to expand his brand and open a retail store across the states. He plans on focusing his attention on his well-established list of clients who are major celebs. Check out Benny’s Website www.jewelsbybenny.com

Looking for a good purchase, here is a quick hint; check out Benny’s work on his Instagram account @bennydajewel.