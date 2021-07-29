Liberia Born Philanthropist, Ms. Benita Urey, Radio Personality, Grace Hawa Weah popularly known as Master Queen and Chief Executive Officer of Jawhary Limited, Shalom Jawhary and a few others were honoured yesterday at the Prestigious Africa Value Awards 2021.

Being rated as the gathering of the most influential Africans, Africa Value Awards, an award which aim is to recognise individuals and organizations who have projected positively the intrinsic values of the African continent, propelled the economy growth, enhanced youth empowerment, community development, educational advancement, humanitarian services and peaceful coexistence.

Founder of Healing Liberia Foundation, Ms. Benita Urey was honoured as Africa Rural Impact Maker for her commitment in providing medical support and care for struggling Liberian youths while Radio Presenter, Grace Hawa Weah was honoured as Africa Entertainment Personality of the Year and Shalom Jawhary was honoured as African Fashion Personality of the Year.

The event witnessed the presence of top personalities and the creme de la creme of the continent like the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, His Excellency Abdullahi Sule (Governor of Nasarawa State), Former Minister of Information in Nigeria who doubles as the Chairman Board of Trustees of the Africa Value Awards, Prof. Jerry Gana, the richest King in Nigeria, His Imperial Majesty Oba Dr. Fredrick Obateru, Dr. Gloria Diri (Wife of the Governor, Bayelsa State), Hon Prof. Steve Azaiki (Federal House of Representatives member), Barr. Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board, Mr. Juma Kisaame, Executive Chairman, Uganda Revenue Authority, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (Honourable Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory Abuja), Dr. Bernard Kibesse (PhD) Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Tanzania, Mr. Jeremiah Nyegenye, Clerk of the Senate, Parliament of Kenya, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Federal House of Representatives member in Nigeria) and many others.

Africa Value Awards was held yesterday, July 29th at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja and we say a big congratulations to the winners.