Bello Replies Ohanaeze: Rotational presidency was political class’ convenience; we can't sacrifice competence for mediocrity

Governor Yahaya Bello

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has insisted that a rotational presidency is unconstitutional and the convenience of the political class, as no one will bother about where a good President comes from.

Bello said he has people from different regions of the country in his government, as he places primacy on competence over and above tribal sentiments and mediocrity.

Recall that Bello had said rotational presidency was unconstitutional. This prompted apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to say that Bello was too young to appreciate the principle.

In fact, Ohanaeze said Bello was still in school when statesmen reached the agreement.

Reacting to Ohanaeze’s comments, Bello, through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said where he was studying at the time does not really matter, and that “we can’t sacrifice competence and capacity for mediocrity”.

He said: “We have practiced rotation, but what have we to show for it as a nation? Who remembers where a good President comes from?

“The South-East can bring forward their best to contest the election. What the nation needs now is the best for the job.

“Our constitution doesn’t respect rotational presidency. It was the convenience of the political class.

“The governor didn’t dispute such unwritten agreement. But he is faulting it. We need a young, vibrant and pragmatic President come 2023.

“We need a man who will be at home with everyone from everywhere.

“The agreement made while he was in school over 20 years ago must not necessarily be in force forever, especially when it has not taken our nation to where we want to be as the true giant of Africa.

“We need a new one for a generation that wants to see Nigeria prosper.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is working with an Anambra man as Director-General, Research and Development; a Borno man as his Special Adviser on Public Relations and a Lagos man as his Special Adviser on Legal Matters.

“Nigeria will never be great as long as we think our greatness is in the shell of ethnic competition. Let the best emerge in 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria