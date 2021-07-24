Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in nation building and for giving young Nigerians an opportunity to participate in governance.

Bello gave the commendation when he led top members of his cabinet to pay sallah homage to Buhari at his country home in Daura, Kastina State on Thursday.

A statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday said that Buhari was elated to receive the governor and his team.

The statement cited Mr Ahmed Bolori, Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Relations as saying that Bello later proceeded to the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq, who lauded Bello for his leadership and achievements.

Bolori also quoted Faruq as praising Bello’s style of governance and the courage demonstrated by the governor in fighting criminals in Kogi.

“Coming to Daura with your senior government officials to pay sallah homage to the president reveals a lot about your love for him and for us in Daura. Only a sincere lover pays a visit not an enemy.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello is a son of this palace and our president’s ardent and unflinching supporter. This palace is your home and my doors are open to you at all times.

“I must applaud your ruthlessness and dedication to eliminating crooks and criminalities in Kogi State.

“We all know the state of insecurity in Kogi State before you assumed office and what it is today. Continue to sustain the fight against criminals in your state.

“In fighting crimes of all forms, you have established a high standard for all leaders at the state level to follow.

“You have always been close to us for fatherly blessings. We will continue to pray for you and bless you in preparation for God’s bigger plans for this country, hopefully through you.”

The emir also lauded the governor for his inclusion of youths and women in governance, saying that age was only a number if it was not accompanied by capacity.

He said the governor and members of his cabinet, who are mostly youths had demonstrated unparalleled capacity.

“What many young people like you and those I see in your administration are capable of is unparalleled. It’s all about ability not age. Capacity not age is what counts and benefits others,” the royal father stated.

Earlier, the governor explained that he was in Daura to pay sallah homage to the president.

Bello noted that his trip would have been incomplete without extending it to the palace of the emir, whom he described as a worthy royal father.

He thanked Buhari for showing remarkable leadership in steering the ship of state and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Vanguard News Nigeria