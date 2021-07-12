By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s Foremost Skin Care and Beauty Company BeautyByTamar is also known as BBT Skincare has announced the signing of Jane Mena, Timini, Nancy Isime, Pocolee, Tasha Amos as their brand ambassadors.

The skin and beauty giants in Lekki Lagos unveiled the influential personalities in their office.

In a statement, CEO Tamer Smooth says, “Timini, Nancy, Tasha, and Pocolee are very influential personalities in Nigeria and Africa generally, and personality and beauty will help us continue to inspire and connect with our consumers.”

Jane Mena, Timini, Tasha Amos, Nancy Isime, and Pocolee will all feature on their skincare campaigns across digital, TV, print, and in-store.

BeautyByTamar is Skincare and Beauty company that offers professional and luxury skincare formulas, hard-to-find spa care, and natural beauty products.

“Your skin’s future IS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL Your skin is precious. That’s why at BeautybyTamar, we believe that investing in high-quality skincare products and taking a holistic and proactive approach to beauty is the first step to a lifetime of healthy skin. We’re here to guide you through your journey every step of the way.”