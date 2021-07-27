By Benjamin Njoku

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show has unveiled ‘Shine ya Eye’ edition with ten crazy looking male housemates.

The show debuted Saturday evening on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Interestingly, apart from being tall and huge, most of the contestants who made it into the house are either professional models, entertainers or fun seekers .

They include, Boma Akpore, a UK-based masseuse and mixologist, who promised to keep it unpredictable while the show lasts, Pere, Okosaga, Yousef, Yerins, Whitemoney, Jay Paul, Emmanuel and Sammie.

Sharing their individual mission in the house, Pere promised to bring a natural born drama king, while Jay Paul said he’s going to stay true to himself while being original.

Bulky looking Ehitemoney promised to entertain the viewers with his sparkling personality, while Yousef said his mission in the house is to make new friends and catch his fun.

Unlike the previous seasons, the sixth season featured a special double launch show on Saturday and tomorrow where the female housemates will unveiled.