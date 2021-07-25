Precious Chukwudi

It is day 2 of the Big Brother Naija Season 6, codenamed, Shine Ya Eye, double launch weekend and time to welcome the female housemates.

Just 24 hours into the show, the unveiling is on its second day and like they say, girls run the world.

Angel was the first female housemate, she claims to be very bossy, adorned with 11 tattoos, Angel watch word is “says what you give is what you get.”

The second housemate was Peace, 26 years old Rivers born ex TV presenter.

Peace says we should look out for her “peaceful side”. She has a simple strategy for BbNaija; have fun, stay in the game and win in the end.

Jackie B was the third female housemate, the 29-year-old single mother, says she is going to the house to “explore and have fun”. she claims to be a flirt, her strategy is to stay 10 steps ahead of her fellow housemates.

Tega was the fourth female housemate. She promises to give the housemates “anyhow they want it.”

Tega also said she has found the perfect balance between being calm and being hot-headed.

Arin was the fifth housemate, a fashion designer. she says she has “Ashewo face,” adorned with 17 piercings!

Arin also said she doesn’t know what she will give until she sees what she is getting.

Maria was the sixth housemate, from Imo State. She’s a realtor in Dubai.

Maria mentioned that she has a phobia for being broke.

Liquorose was the seventh housemate, Roseline Afije, 26, a dancer from Ggb crew.

Liquorose is bringing her “thick thighs” (phew!) into the house, according to her.

Beatrice was the eighth housemate. she’s a fashion model.

Beatrice enthused that she is “extremely entertaining.” The low cut queen says she wants to sell her brand and hopes to get a bigger space for her brand after the show.

Princess was next, the ninth housemate.

Princess, 30, taxi driver, says she’s been driving taxi for a year. Says promises to take everyone on a ride.

Saskay was the tenth housemate. The 21-year-old Adamawa born model says she is “very soft on the inside.”

Saskay noted that she has a boyfriend but the foundation ‘no too solid’.

Nini was the eleventh housemate; she warned that she will “bring trouble if you give her trouble.”

Nini revealed that she has a natural beauty and doesn’t need makeup. The 26-year-old owns a fashion brand and is also a model.

She plans to do an official opening for her brand after the show.

