By Aruoriwo Ivovi

The Head of Service of Delta State (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko has been inducted as Fellow, Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria.

Mr. Bayoko, a member of the National Institute (mni) was inducted alongside other prominent Nigerians and professionals on Thursday at Asaba, the Delta State Capital at the 3rd Session of the Institute’s Mandatory Talent Development Programme and Special Induction ceremony for new members and Fellowships Investiture.

The Chief helmsman of the Delta Civil Service, a seasoned Bureaucrat while speaking with newsmen shortly after his investiture as Fellow, the highest membership status of the Institute said that he was happy on his investiture into the prestigious Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria, an organization dedicated to workforce learning and human capital development with the mission to develop knowledge, skill, ability and competence of the workforce towards maximum productivity.

While reminding civil servants of their high calling especially to the public, the HoS implored them to continue to display high sense of patriotism, professionalism and commitments to their jobs at all times even as he reiterated the state government’s commitment in enhancing the productivity of workers through its various human capacity building programmes.

Earlier, the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who declared the Mandatory Talent Development Programme open, said that his administration places high premium on human capital development and expressed his preparedness to partner with the institute.

Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, RT. Honourable Festus Ovie-Agas while congratulating the inductees including the Head of Service on his investiture as Fellow of the Human Capital Development Institute, described the theme of the programme “Human Capital Development: Global Trends for Local Growth” as apt and very relevant.