The Alumni Association of the University of Benin, Asaba branch has received commendations for its efforts in nurturing young people to strive for excellence through its Schools’ Reward for Excellence programme.

The Delta State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko gave the commendation on Tuesday at Asaba while declaring open the 4th edition of the Uniben Alumni Association’s Schools’ Reward for Excellence programme for students in secondary school within the Asaba metropolis.

Mr. Bayoko who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Cornelius Semiteje lauded the alumni of the Asaba branch of the University of Benin for initiating and sustaining the programme which he described as laudable, and called on cooperate organizations and public spirited individuals to lend their supports for the annual event.

While reminding young people that their generation represent the hope of our dear nation, the Delta Head of Service enjoined participants to take advantage of the mentorship programme of the association to strive for excellence as well as gain valuable insight into the next stage of their university career.

Earlier, the Chairman of the University of Benin Alumni Association (UBAA), Asaba Branch, Smart Edoge Esq in his welcome address disclosed that the program targeted at rewarding academic hard-work, and expanding the frontiers of education in Delta State was conceptualized to encourage students’ interests in academics.

“The purpose of the Schools’ Reward For Excellence and Quiz Competition is to ring with many echos that hard-work in academic still pays and education is light and the only sure way to ensuring development/prosperity. While the quiz is to build confidence in our students, prepare them to think on their feet and make them moving circles of knowledge” Smart Edoge said.

The Chairman’s speech which was read by his representative, Mr. Steve Ogbugu, while disclosing the theme of the event “Mind Orientation for Excellence” called for synergy and cooperation from government and corporate bodies to partner with the alumni association in order to make the programme a quarterly event.

While explaining why they opted to give career talk on Accounting, Law and Medicine as a profession in this year’s edition, the Chairman expressed optimism that at the end of the exercise, students interests in education and crave for Excellence would be deepened as well as quicken their understanding of the different professions and the services they render to humanity.

“The Association has organised this programme because of her interest and committment towards educational advancement in the State. Therefore, we want to call on the government and corporate bodies to support this initiative and make the programme to be a quarterly affair. We believe that by so doing, productive synergy would be built towards redirecting our children to the core fundamentals of education.” Said Edoge

The Chairman who paid glowing accolades on the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko as the Guest of Honour, other Permanent Secretaries who attended the event, teachers and students of the participating schools and members of the association for their support, appreciated the Ministry of Secondary Education for granting their request for partnership.