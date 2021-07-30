By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has set up a seven-man committee to look into the lingering chieftaincy tussle over the Amananaowei stool of Aghoro II community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

It also approved a 5-member Constitution Drafting Committee as part of efforts to resolve the conflict bedeviling the coastal community.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who inaugurated both committees when he met with the chiefs and other critical stakeholders of Aghoro II Community in Yenagoa, restated the need for the contending parties involved in the chieftaincy dispute to give peace a chance.

Ewhrudjakpo expressed confidence that the committees would do a good job even as the government is poised to do everything within its authority to ensure peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He charged the 7-man committee headed by the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Douye Naingba, to objectively examine all the issues raised by the various parties and report its findings and recommendations to the government within three weeks.

Ewhrudjakpo commended the two main factions for respecting government directives on the matter and urged them to maintain the kind gesture by cooperating with the committees in the interest of the community.

His words: “We have set up a committee that will deal with all the parties involved. They know what to do. They will either bring all parties together at the same time or they will bring each party at a time. You have to cooperate fully with the committee.

“We are going to make copies of all the documents, which all the interested parties have submitted to the government for this assignment.

“I want to thank God and all of you for maintaining the peace. Since you left here the other day, we have not heard anything untoward and this is what we want to hear, see and encourage.

“There is no need for us to fight because we all are brothers and sisters. We should allow love, oneness, and gentility to prevail over jealousy, selfishness, and greed.”

Members of the 7-member Committee include the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, Dr. Boma Spero-Jack, Chief Godspower Keku, one representative each from the ministries of Justice, Local Government Administration, Ekeremor Local Government Council, and a nominee by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

While the Five-man Aghoro II Community Constitution Drafting Committee is made up of a representative each from the Chiefs’ Council, CDC, women, and youth groups with an official of the Ministry of Justice representing government as Chairman.

The Committee, which is also expected to complete its assignment within three weeks, has the Aghoro youth representative as Secretary.

