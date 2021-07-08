By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has dismissed as unfounded and misleading claims that Governor Douye Diri accused the Federal Government of selective arrest and partial applications of the judicial system against those involved in agitations across.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Ayibaina Duba, stated in a statement in Yenagoa while reacting to some online reports that emanated from the Tuesday live interview on Channels Television morning programme Sunrise Daily which featured Diri.

He said the governor only discussed the Southern Governors’ resolution of their Lagos meeting, reiterating their commitment to a just and egalitarian Nigeria and what his administration is doing at ensuring the prosperity of the people of Bayelsa State and at no time mentioned or alluded to any arrested persons including Nnamdi Kanu, nor did he accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of sectional bias.

It however regretted that some online news outlets (not Vanguard) claimed that Diri allegedly accused the federal government of sectional bias.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Bayelsa State government has been drawn to some mischievous online publications spreading an unfounded, imaginary and outright falsehood purportedly emanating from the live interview granted by Governor Douye Diri on Channels Television morning programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, 6, July 2021.

“In the said online fabrications published on news platforms notorious for trading in fake news, it was claimed that His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri allegedly accused the federal government of selective arrest, favouritism, and partial applications of the judicial system against those involved in agitations across. This is far from the truth.

“But for the need to put the record straight, the Bayelsa State government would not have bothered to respond to the unfounded and politically motivated reports.

“The only truth in the said reports is that the governor was at the Channels Television. However, for the 43 minutes that the governor’s interview lasted, he at no time mentioned or alluded to any arrested persons including Nnamdi Kanu, nor did he accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of sectional bias.

“Rather, the governor only discussed the Southern Governors’ resolution of the previous day, reemphasizing their commitment to one, just and egalitarian Nigeria. He also took time to talk about what his administration is doing at ensuring prosperity for the citizenry of Bayelsa.

“We are therefore at a loss as to what could have premeditated the malicious, wicked and irresponsible online report if it was not an agenda to set the federal government against the Bayelsa State government and undermine the collaboration the governor has worked hard to achieve in efforts at bringing every stakeholder on board at undertaking their obligations to the land and people of our state.

“We call on the public to disregard the fictitious reports as they are lies with uncivilised intentions.”

