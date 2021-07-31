By Charly Agwam

RESIDENTS of several villages in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State are counting their losses after a devastating flood washed away their cash crops and social amenities worth millions of naira. They were taken unawares when the ravaging flood swept through their domains leaving them with tears and sorrow. When it receded, farmhouses, animals, cash crops, working tools and machines were all destroyed and carried away by the unwanted visitor.



Findings by Arewa Voice revealed that since the beginning of July when rain intensified in the state, many communities have experienced tales of woe and left with sleepless nights as flood had continued to overrun their homes and investments. One of the victims from Lusa community, who spoke to Arewa Voice said that she lost over N600,000 investment after the ill-fated flood washed away her maize and melon farmland.



Susan Luka, a mother of three, lamented that she lost all the investments she put into the farm but ended up being ruined by the flood. Luka said, “I don’t know where to begin. We have been praying for rain to fall, but not this kind of rain. This rain has caused a lot of problems for us. In this our village, there’s hardly anyone who is not affected. It is either your farmland has been washed away or your house has fallen. This year, I went into farming with all I had, but see what has happened to me. I decided to invest everything because of the way prices of foodstuff keep going up daily.



“I am so confused now because I don’t know how to survive beyond 2021. How do we feed? How will I raise money for my children’s school fees? And where will I get money to invest in another business?” she queried. Like Susan, Dauda Yusuf, a retired worker from Boi community in Bogoro LGA, who was also affected by the flood, narrated to Arewa Voice how he sustained an injury after a log of wood fell on his leg during the storm.



He said: “Many people have been affected by this flood. Since a log of wood fell on my leg, I have been managing to walk. It has not been easy for me, especially because of my age. Even though I have received first aid care, I am trying to gather some money so that I can seek proper medical attention from a hospital. For a long time, we have not had it this bad. If you go round, you’ll see a lot of damage that have happened. Most of our social amenities have been affected. Some link bridges, culverts, and farmlands in several villages have been washed away. We are helpless; we don’t know what to do.”



Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Mr. Iliya Habila lamented the destructions of many farmlands in villages in the area, saying the development had disconnected communities and might affect crop production and food supply in the coming months. He stated that the torrential rains in the past few days have resulted in the overflow of river banks leading to the flooding of farms and cutting off of the bridges and culverts in the area. He, however, promised to bring up the fate of the farmers and communities to the relevant authorities for possible assistance to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.



Arewa Voice learned that the flood led to the breakdown of bridges in Gambar Zugum, Gambar Lere, Bar Arewa, Bar Kudu, Gizaki Ndit, Tadnum, Bugun and Dhrbi communities and destroyed not less than 150 hectares of rice farms belonging to the royal father of Ndit Community, Ezekiel Daniel, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria