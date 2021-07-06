By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The South East Diaspora Unity Forum, SEDUF, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Southeast zone, to throw their support behind Chris Baywood Ibe, to emerge the President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction.

The group made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, signed by the President, Anderson Iheme and Public Relations Officer, PRO, Johnson Amaechi.

They said that they took the decision after an online poll the group conducted and Ibe, got the best candidate among others. They pleaded with the southeast zone not to make a slip of supporting one who would not make the zone and Nigerians proud.

As a result of this, “We recommended to the South-East APC leaders to take advantage of the sophistication and rare achievements of Chief Ibe from Enugu state, in global business management where he has made it big without the patronage of the government.

“They reminded the South-East APC of the expectations of Nigerians about the importance of choosing a candidate without baggage as successor to President Buhari who they said personifies integrity.”

On the online poll, they explained: “An Online poll conducted recently by the Group, voted Ibe as the best candidate from the Igbo extraction for the presidency in 2023. It is in the public domain that the group has been canvassing for support across the country and the globe for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction to emerge in 2023 whose integrity and support will be equal or above that of President Buhari.”

“In the poll voted by 235 members the group picked Chief Ibe as the most credible and acceptable candidate ahead of other South-East political leaders such as the current Minister of State for Education, Dr Chinedu Nwajiuba, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Dr Peter Obi, Barr Sullivan Chime, Ken Nnamani, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Engr Dave Umahi, Francis Nomeh, Geoffrey Onyeama, Sharon Ikeazor, Senator Julius Ucha and Sen Osita Izunaso,” the group said.