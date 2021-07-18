Happy times are here for young and emerging music acts on the African music scene, particularly in Nigeria, as Nigerian and South Africa-based showbiz promoter, Timothy Omoefe Imumohi, otherwise known as OT is set to use his BaselineDeck platform to promote and push their career to new heights.

Speaking about his plans and how the Nigerian artistes would benefit from it, OT said he thought about bringing the baseline deck to Nigeria after it has recorded success in South Africa where he organised shows and event with Drill (Grime Uk) and Dance-Hall sounds majorly (Jamaica).

According to him, he has always considered young emerging acts from the shores of Africa with Nigeria, his motherland being his main focus.

He added that while he has built a reputation as the man anyone could go to for a proper event, he is switching things up now with BaseLineDeck, an entertainment platform inspired by his growing desire to create not just nightlife experience but to spice it up with lifestyle and entertainment.

OT said he wants to reach out to a wider audience, making them global stars beyond their countries through some of his events, which include OBT, Remmy XO, WonderthaHypeman.

Asked why he chose entertainment despite being an entrepreneur, OT said if he had not been an event organiser, he would still have been an entrepreneur

“My vision for baseline Deck is to create an unforgettable experience that would celebrate love, bonding of dancehall and drill music for the people,” he said.