By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Some civil society organisations and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, said Nigeria was at war with bandits and insurgents, therefore, the military should leave no stone unturned to check their menace.

They said any bandit who took up arms against the State and challenged its sovereignty should be killed except he willingly surrendered.

The CSOs, which stated these in a separate interview with Vanguard in Abuja, insisted that murderers should not be treated with kid gloves.

Speaking, the Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the National Consultative Front, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said: “The truth about it is that we have a war on our hands with bandits and Boko Haram.

“Killing them extrajudicially may not be conventional, but it is equally not a matter of applying the rules of engagement.

“These are people who are carrying arms against the state. So, every effort to defend the sovereignty of the country is in the right place.

“In any situation where people have engaged the country militarily, it is expected that the Nigerian military should rise up to the challenge and defend the nation.

“We are not asking for selective justice but, if the criminals willingly surrender, then they should be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law and not killed.

“But if they insist on engaging the country in a warlike manner, then we have no options.”

In the same vein, CAN’s Vice Chairman, Northern region, Reverend John Hayab, said bandits are not friends but enemies.

“Treating them in the language they understand could mean showing them no mercy as they do not show other Nigerians mercy.

“This should be what our military was supposed to be doing with the bandits a long time ago, but our military seems to have become like our politician. Bandits should only be seeing action from our military not rhetorics.

“The reason why some Nigerians are seeing the remarks by the Chief of Army staff and the Minister of Defense as a threat is that some elites are treating and giving criminals names depending on where they come from in Nigeria.

“But when we give all criminals and murderers equal treatment and call them the same names Nigerians will not complain but celebrate our military.”

However, the Legal Adviser of the Take-It-Back Movement, Inibehe Effiong Esq., noted that the implications of the comments by the Chief of Army Staff and the Minister of Defense concerning being ruthless with bandits and insurgents will depend on the circumstances.

He said, “Where criminals, bandits or terrorists engage security agencies in a shoot-out, it will be lawful for the security agencies to return fire in self-defense and to also protect victims of the attack.

“However, security agencies, including the military, are not legally empowered to carry out extrajudicial executions of suspects.

“That will violate the fundamental right to life under Section 33 of the Constitution and the right to presumption of innocence. It will also be a crime under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017.

“The challenge is that the military under the Buhari regime has demonstrated primitive apatite to kill indiscriminately.

“We have seen this murderous proclivity in the mass murder of members of the IMN, IPOB and even peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate among others.

“Therefore, I object to such statements. The military shouldn’t be talking too much in a democracy. But tragically, we are suffering from the relics of military dictatorship in Nigeria.”

On his part, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, kicked against the position of the nation’s army chief.

He said, “The COAS’ comment is an open confession to extrajudicial killings, crimes against humanity and genocide.

“Even our constitution frowns at extrajudicial killings. Even criminals have rights in Chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution.

“So, it is regrettable that the COAS is proud to announce himself as an ‘agent of death sending criminals to hell.’

Similarly, Dare Ariyo Atoye of Centre for Liberty said, “This repeated attempts to justify, amplify, and magnify Buhari’s genocidal remarks against a section of the country under any guise should be stopped.”

Vanguard News Nigeria