By Sylvester Kwentua

The beef between Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi, may not come to an end soon if we are to read the meanings to the letter Iyabo Ojo openly wrote to Yomi Fabiyi on Instagram recently.

In the letter, Iyabo Ojo openly mentioned who she was addressing the letter to while insisting that nobody can take her life except God; an assertion many celebrities, mostly females, concurred with.

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, I need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time. Please take note, only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life at his own appointed time and he alone will take all the glory when that time comes and until then, you all are wasting your evil time.

I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can I ever be silenced from speaking the truth. Only the truth shall set you free. Also, Never forget, one with God is a majority. My faith in God is solid and it can never be broken or shaken. Moreover, we all will die one day and after this, the judgment. So, why shall I fear death,” she writes.

Vanguard News Nigeria