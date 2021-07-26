.

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos-State born Oseni Azeez Olalekan popularly known as Azien has won the maiden edition of the BeatDBeatz music competition.

In a nail-biting finale that saw top ten contestants bringing their A-game, Azien emerged winner of a grand prize of Fifty thousand dollars including a record deal. Gracia and Arred came second and third respectively. The finale held in Lekki, Lagos on Friday, 23rd of July 2021.

The visibly excited student of Lagos State University (LASU) revealed that he started singing as a child, but launched into music professionally in 2019. “I feel blessed to have won the competition. I didn’t see it coming because I competed with very talented people. I feel it’s just my time and grace spoke for me. I’ve gone for other competitions in the past including Star Quest, Nigerian Idol and King of Sound.”

Recall that in March, top music executive, Nelson Jack partnered with award-winning producer, Masterkraft to launch the “Beat D Beatz” music competition.

In conjunction with other top producers Rexxie, Young Jonn, Ozedikus and Benie Macauley, BeatdBeatz is designed to discover, promote and provide millions with a platform to showcase their raw unadulterated talent, as well as compete for a grand prize of fifty thousand dollars and a record deal.

“BeatDBeatz is a talent discovery platform for upcoming artists who don’t have the platform to make it to be the next Davido, Naira Marley, Wizkid or Burna Boy. So we came up with the concept and the idea to help upcoming artists.” record label boss, Nelson Jack stated.

From over three thousand entries that were reviewed by the award-winning producers, finalists were selected by a panel of experts using criteria such as creativity, musical quality and originality. The online talent discovery platform is committed to reaching millions of talents in Africa and the world in general.

